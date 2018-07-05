Iniong doing it step by step towards world title

WITH an eye on becoming a world champion mixed martial arts fighter, Filipino Gina “Conviction” Iniong is doing everything she can to develop her game, but in a step-by-step manner, knowing that only through it can she be better prepared.

Next step for Ms. Iniong’s fledging career is a fight with Brazilian Istela Nunes in a women’s atomweight encounter at ONE Championship’s “Battle for the Heavens” event in Guangzhou, China, on Saturday, June 7.

A win could potentially set up Baguio native Iniong (7-3) to a title fight with currently undefeated champion Angela Lee.

While she is excited of the what could be in store for her moving forward, the Filipina said she is not getting ahead of herself and instead is focusing on taking it one challenge at a time.

“I don’t want to rush things. I have to keep training to keep my edge. I know I can be a world champion. I know that in my heart, so I have to work very hard to achieve that dream,” Ms. Iniong said.

Adding, “If I can keep getting better and keep winning, I know I will reach the top sooner or later. I am willing to do it step-by-step.”

Ms. Iniong is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jenny Huang of Chinese Taipei in April this year and is angling to make it back-to-back victories.

Ms. Nunes (5-1), for her part, lost to Ms. Lee in their title fight in May last year.

Headlining Battle for the Heavens is the Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship between Yodcherry Sityodtong of Thailand and Kai Ting Chuang of China.

Co-main event is the flyweight clash between Tatsumitsu Wada of Japan and Reece McLaren of Australia.

Joining Ms. Iniong in representing the Philippine flag in the event is strawweight Robin Catalan against Adrian Mattheis of Indonesia. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo