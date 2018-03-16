Interest rises in government work

MORE FILIPINOS are looking to join the government this year, citing job security in the civil service, online recruitment site JobStreet.com said, citing the results of a survey.

The survey was conducted late last year. JobStreet said 16,425 respondents participated, with 80% indicating their interest in working for the government, with only 1% saying they have completely ruled out the civil service.

Job security was the top reason for interest in government work, followed by retirement benefits and the potential for career growth.

Respondents worked in Business Process Outsourcing, retail, manufacturing, real estate, banking, information technology, construction and food and beverage.

JobStreet.com Philippines country manager Philip A. Gioca told reporters on Thursday at a forum that the company hopes to sign a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the government on recruiting.

“We were having talks and we hope to find a real good arrangement with the civil service,” he added.

Mr. Gioca said that the Civil Service Commission is currently working on the MoA to make JobStreet its venue for advertising government jobs.

He added that this would mean “about 30 million jobs that can be posted in a year from the government.”

JobStreet will be launching a trial with the Civil Service Commission to measure initial interest in government jobs. Of the 97,000 job postings on the site, 10,000 are government positions.

Mr. Gioca said that of all the government agencies, interest was most pronounced in the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

“A lot of lawyers and accountants want to work for BIR. Really, and if you ask them why, it’s because they feel that if they go and joined BIR, a lot more can be done about corruption,” he added.

Other agencies highly sought out by the respondents were the Social Security System for its retirement benefits and the Department of Public Works and Highways. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato