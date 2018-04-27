International talents unite for 2 nights of jazz

1 of 3

WHAT DO Hubert Laws, Mishka Adams, Gong Myoung, Rosanna Gaerlan, Charito and Doug Little have in common? They all love playing jazz, and they have all performed at The Peninsula Manila’s Salon de Ning in previous iterations of the Philippine International Jazz Festival. This time around, Salon de Ning will be thumping to the beat of American jazz, Pinoy blues, and Israeli rhythms as it plays host to the 2018 Philippine International Jazz Festival with Coco Rouzier, the Henry Katindig Trio Philippines, Amir Gwirtzman, and Zhalia on April 27 and 28, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Performances are free.

Tonight, American jazz and soul singer Coco Rouzier will make her Salon de Ning debut singing tracks from her album At the Fringe.

She will be joined by US-based Filipino pianist, musical director and jazz musician Henry Katindig and his sidemen.

On Saturday, Israeli musician Amir Gwirtzman — known for his mastery of reed and woodwind instruments from around the globe — will be playing selections from his hit Inhale — Exhale and Inhale — Exhale II albums that use saxophones, clarinets, flutes, horns, pipes and various reeds and woodwind instruments of indigenous peoples/cultures, all played and performed by him.

Joining him that evening will be Davao-based female vocal trio Zhalia, who took the top prize at the 2015 World Championship of Performing Arts competition in Long Beach, California. The group won the gold medal in the five vocal categories of R‘n’B, Open, Variety, Pop and Gospel divisions.

For details on the jazz performances in Salon de Ning, call The Peninsula Manila at 887-2888, extension 6694, e-mail salondeningpmn@peninsula.com, or visit peninsula.com.