Isabela diversion road project to start by end-March

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced on Friday that work on the 4.95-kilometer alternative road to the busy Santiago-Tuguegarao Road in Isabela will start “before the end of the first quarter.”

In a statement, DPWH said it is ready to begin construction following consultative meetings with affected stakeholders. The Roxas Bypass Road Project starts from Barangay San Antonio to Barangay Nuesa and traversing Barangays San Rafael, Facoma, and Bantug. “For Phase 1, a total of P50 million was allocated for the opening and concreting of the 1.52-kilometer section of Roxas Bypass Road Project, with components of drainage, slope protection, and right-of-way acquisition. We aim to start this before the end of first quarter this year,” said DPWH Region 2 Director Melanio C. Briosos. The entire diversion road, targeted for completion by 2020, will cost P193.5 million