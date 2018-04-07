Island Buenavista Davao off Samal preferred by Chinese, Japanese tourists

By Maya M. Padillo, Correspondent

DAVAO CITY — An official of Eden Nature Park told media that Chinese tourists prefer to stay at the Island Buenavista Davao in the Small Ligid Island off the waters of the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS).

Brenda A. Ocampo, director of sales and marketing of Eden Nature Park and who is also handling Island Buenavista, said in an interview their Chinese tourists are their frequent guests as they love the beach.

Ms. Ocampo said last year they had visitors from Xiamen and Shanghai who stayed for two nights in the island owned by the Ayalas in Davao. This year, they are expecting the same groups, she said, adding: “We picked them up from the airport and go straight (to) the island.”

She said Japanese tourists come in second and locals, third.

“Mabuhay magazine describes Island Buenavista as Davao’e version of Amanpulo,” Ms. Ocampo said.

The island is four hectares at high tide and eight hectares at low tide, and carries the tagline “Own an Island for a Day” if tourists want the entire island for themselves at P115,000 for exclusive use, overnight with breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets.

“We do not allow motorized boats like jet ski to preserve the corals of the island,” Ms. Ocampo said. “We even have videoke with Chinese songs for the Chinese because they love videoke. Everything is the island is Instagrammable.” She also named several celebrities who have stayed in this place, including Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz, and Maja Salvador.