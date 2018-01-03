Israeli aircraft pound Hamas sites

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES — Israeli aircraft attacked Hamas bases in Gaza early Tuesday in response to a rocket from the Palestinian enclave targeting southern Israel hours before, concurring sources said.

The aircraft targeted a “military compound belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas,” according to a statement of the Israel Defense Forces.

Palestinian security sources said the strikes were in Khan Younes in the south and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, causing damage but no casualties.

On Monday night, a rocket hit a town in southern Israel, causing however no damage or casualties.

Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired 18 rockets or mortar rounds at Israel in violence that erupted after US President Donald Trump’s controversial Dec. 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, six of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system.

The projectiles are often fired by fringe Islamist groups, but Israel holds Gaza’s militant rulers Hamas responsible for any attacks from the territory and retaliates by targeting Hamas positions. — AFP