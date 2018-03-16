Advertisement

Janet Lim-Napoles placed under DOJ’s witness protection program

Font Size

Alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles (C) sits inside the graft court during her arraignment in Manila on June 30, 2014. -- AFP

Alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles has been placed under the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) Witness Protection Program (WPP), Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II revealed in a radio interview on Friday, March 16, with DZBB Super Radyo.

Ms. Lim-Napoles, along with several other high ranking government officials, is allegedly involved in the misuse of an estimated P10 billion from the government’s Priority Development Assistance Fund — approved funding given to each member of Congress for projects.

DoJ Undersecretary Erickson H. Balmes on Friday confirmed via a text message to reporters that Ms. Lim-Napoles was now under provisional coverage of the WPP. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio