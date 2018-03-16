Janet Lim-Napoles placed under DOJ’s witness protection program

Alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles has been placed under the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) Witness Protection Program (WPP), Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II revealed in a radio interview on Friday, March 16, with DZBB Super Radyo.

Ms. Lim-Napoles, along with several other high ranking government officials, is allegedly involved in the misuse of an estimated P10 billion from the government’s Priority Development Assistance Fund — approved funding given to each member of Congress for projects.

DoJ Undersecretary Erickson H. Balmes on Friday confirmed via a text message to reporters that Ms. Lim-Napoles was now under provisional coverage of the WPP. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio