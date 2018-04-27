Japanese business group slams PHL government for lack of support for investors

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines has slammed the Department of Trade and Industry for its lack of support for foreign investors.

“DTI does not support us anymore. No praise or statement supporting investors,” JCCI Vice President and Executive Director Nobuo Fujii said in an earlier interview in Makati City.

The official said this began in January during a certain meeting between government agencies and joint foreign chambers. The DTI, then, expressed support for the Finance Department on the tax reform packages, according to Mr. Fujii.

“We lose confidence for supporting DTI starting January,” he added.

Sought for comment, Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez denied the allegations. — Janina C. Lim