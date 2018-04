Japanese Ship (JS) Osumi (LST-4001) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) arrived in Manila on April 26 for a three-day goodwill visit. JS Osumi will bring to the Philippine shores more or less 140 officers led by Commander of Landing Ship Division One Captain Tomonori Kobayashi and commanding officer Captain Yuji Horikawa. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz