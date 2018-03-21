Jazz blitz

The last time the Jazz met the Hawks in late January, they wound up with a loss that had them at 19 and 28, seemingly out of the running for a playoff spot in the highly competitive West. It was their seventh setback in 10 matches for the month, and they looked on their way to proving pundits’ preseason prognoses right. Following the departure of erstwhile top scorer Gordon Hayward, conventional wisdom had them bound for the lottery; they had grit in abundance, but appeared to lack the talent to compete for the long haul.

Yesterday, the Jazz found themselves bowing to the Hawks anew; it was a contest that could have gone either way, and casual observers may well have concluded that the setback against the holders of worst record in the East reflected their sorry plight. They knew better, however; even as the missed opportunity provided cause for disappointment, they still had ample reason to holds their heads high. After all, it was their first stumble in March; they had won all nine of their previous matches.

Indeed, the Jazz have blitzed the league over the last eight weeks; including yesterday’s set-to, they’ve gone an outstanding 21 and three, resurrecting their postseason hopes with their unique blend of resolve and skill. They acknowledge they’re not heavy on star power, but they likewise understand that perceived handicaps can be overcome by unshakable confidence in the strength of the collective. And, certainly, it helps that they’re steered by a top-notch brain trust.

Under head coach Quinn Snyder’s direction, the Jazz have become a force. As expected, their defense has held up with All-World stopper Rudy Gobert in the middle. The surprise has been in their offense, which has flowed surprisingly well via an egalitarian system headed by the unlikely backcourt pairing of Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio. The trade-deadline acquisition of Jae Crowder vice Rodney Hood has yielded positive results, and they’re bent on improving their standing, four games out of third place in the conference with 11 to go.

At this point, the jury’s still out on whether the Jazz have enough tools to overcome the Rockets or the Warriors, their likely opponents in the first round of the playoffs. That their prospects are being discussed should be deemed progress in an of itself, though. And given where they were prior to the All-Star break, they know well enough to bet on themselves.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994.