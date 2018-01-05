Jeepney drivers, operators form cooperative in response to modernization program

DRIVERS and operators in Iloilo City and Iloilo Province are enticing more of their fellow operators to join a cooperative they formed late last year in response to the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) planned implementation of the jeepney modernization program. Established in September 2017, the Western Visayas Transport Cooperative is comprised of the Iloilo City Loop Alliance of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association (ICLAJODA) and the Confederation of Iloilo Provincial Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association (CIPJODA). As of January this year, the cooperative already has 16 individual operators as members. Boyet Parcon, ICLAJODA president, said the cooperative expects more operators to join following the initial implementation of the phaseout in other regions. The cooperative is scheduled to have a seminar with the Office of Transport Cooperatives on Jan. 12. — Louine Hope U. Conserva
