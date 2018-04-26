Advertisement

JG Summit appoints Lance Gokongwei as CEO

Cebu_Pacific_Gokongwei
Cebu Pacific chief executive Lance Gokongwei said flying to the mainland US is a possibility, but there are no current plans for Cebu Pacific to fly to Europe, as flights to the US hold more promise. -- AFP

The management changes in JG Summit Holdings, Inc. continue after the Gokongweis appointed the first non-family member to head its food and beverage unit.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday, April 26, JG Summit has appointed its President Lance Y. Gokongwei as the company’s chief executive officer, a position previously held by Chairman James L. Go.

Mr. Go will retain his role as chairman.

The conglomerate also named Universal Robina Corp. Executive Vice-President Cornelio S. Mapa, Jr. as senior vice-president, corporate strategy for consumer businesses and JG Summit Chief Strategist Bach Johann M. Sebastian as senior vice-president, corporate strategy for digital, growth businesses and core investments. — Krista Angela M. Montealegre