JG Summit appoints Lance Gokongwei as CEO

The management changes in JG Summit Holdings, Inc. continue after the Gokongweis appointed the first non-family member to head its food and beverage unit.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday, April 26, JG Summit has appointed its President Lance Y. Gokongwei as the company’s chief executive officer, a position previously held by Chairman James L. Go.

Mr. Go will retain his role as chairman.

The conglomerate also named Universal Robina Corp. Executive Vice-President Cornelio S. Mapa, Jr. as senior vice-president, corporate strategy for consumer businesses and JG Summit Chief Strategist Bach Johann M. Sebastian as senior vice-president, corporate strategy for digital, growth businesses and core investments. — Krista Angela M. Montealegre