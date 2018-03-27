JICA appoints new chief PHL representative

THE Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said it appointed Yoshio Wada to be its chief Philippine representative.

In a statement, JICA said Mr. Wada is the former director-general of the Credit Risk and Environment Review Department at JICA headquarters in Tokyo.

JICA said Mr. Wada will oversee JICA’s “more than 100 development cooperation projects in the Philippines focusing on helping the country achieve sustainable economic growth, overcome vulnerability and alleviate poverty, as well as peace and development in Mindanao.”

Mr. Wada has served as special advisor at JICA’s Industrial Development and Public Policy Department and was deputy director general for the bilateral aid agency’s Southeast Asia and Pacific Division, JICA said in the statement.

Mr. Wada served in various positions at the Overseas Economic Cooperation Fund (OECF), and was OECF representative in Manila from 1993 to 1996.

“I’d like to contribute to the trusted partnership and friendship between JICA and the Philippines. As we do that, I look forward to working with our Filipino and Japanese counterparts in the Philippines so more Filipinos will have the opportunity to improve their lives and benefit from inclusive development,” Mr. Wada was quoted as saying.