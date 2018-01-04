Jimmy Alapag, Danny Seigle, Dondon Hontiveros join forces in hope of winning ABL crown for Alab

A YEAR or two removed from playing in the PBA, cage greats Jimmy Alapag, Danny Seigle and Dondon Hontiveros all share one thing in common. All of them failed on their bid to win a championship before retiring in the big league.

Mr. Alapag, known in the PBA as The Mighty Mouse, last suited up for the Meralco Bolts in the 2016 Governors’ Cup finals where he helped carry the team to its first ever championship appearance.

While Mr. Alapag was able to break the record for the all-time number of three-point hits held by Allan Caidic for a long time, the veteran guard couldn’t lead the Bolts in winning the title against the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings.

Late last season, Mr. Alapag was hoping to win the title in a rematch with the Gin Kings. As a member of the Bolts coaching staff, he was looking for a fitting way to end his PBA career before assuming his next challenging role as head coach of Alab Pilipinas.

After seven grueling games, the Gin Kings were able to outlast the Bolts as Mr. Alapag’s PBA career ended in a whimper.

Messrs. Seigle and Hontiveros were two other veteran players hoping to end their PBA careers with at least a title to show.

The 6-foot-7, former Rookie of the Year Seigle had been knocking on the door of securing a crown, just like the last time he did in 2015 when he won a title with TNT. Two seasons later, that wish didn’t happen as the KaTropa could only settle for second place in the Commissioner’s Cup of last season.

Mr. Hontiveros, a player who won multiple championships with San Miguel Beer, was eyeing a title with the Alaska Aces. He was in fact, on the brink of winning championships several times, but in four occasions over the last three seasons, the Aces could only finish second best to San Miguel Beer and Rain or Shine.

There must be a better reason why Messrs. Alapag, Seigle and Hontiveros are together in one team, hoping they could bring their old winning ways to the Alab Pilipinas squad, the country’s representative to the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

Of the three, only Mr. Hontiveros will be playing, serving as floor leader to a mixture of young and veteran squad that is determined to bounce back strong this coming season.

Alab Pilipinas is also bringing in Justin Brownlee, a fan favorite who led Ginebra to back-to-back championships in the PBA Governors’ Cup. The team will also have the returning controversial import Renaldo Balkman, who is out to atone from his forgettable experience last time he’s been here. — Rey Joble