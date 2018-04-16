Jimmy Choo goes urban for its pre-fall shoe collection



JIMMY CHOO’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection takes on an urban aesthetic spiced up with the brand’s signature glamorous spirit.

The ’90s favorite D-ring now wraps around the ankle. Webbing is also tricked out in linear sky blue and red ticking for high summer pattern. This metropolis is anything but grey — graphic color flows through the threads of the collection with refreshing shades of lime, rose water, and red, and unique, painterly disrupted stripe leather.

The collection also welcomes back the legacy logo: “I Want Choo” on sandal webbing, and emblazoned on trainers, signalling a new sophistication as the global street wear slipstream continues. Tonal jelly sandals have aquatic gloss and stylishly modelled with 3-D technology creating a getaway go-to style.

“We’re looking at everything urban and cosmopolitan. The technique and the technical. Because we’re all in transition, constantly evolving. The Jimmy Choo woman is unanchored and transient, constantly on the move which makes her so of the moment,” said the brand’s creative director Sandra Choi.

The message is confident and urban.

In the Philippines, Jimmy Choo is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Shangri-La Plaza East Wing and Rustan’s Makati. Visit www.ssilife.com.ph for more information.