Johnson dominates Tournament of Champions

LOS ANGELES — World number one Dustin Johnson powered to an eight-shot triumph at the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday.

Johnson’s masterful display off the tee at the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua included a near hole-in-one at the par-four 12th hole — where his drive left him a six-inch tap-in for eagle.

He carded an eight-under par 65 for 24-under 268 and his 17th US PGA Tour triumph.

Spain’s Jon Rahm was second after a 69 for 276 and is projected to rise to number three in the world thanks to his runner-up finish.

Brian Harman, who started the day two shots behind Johnson atop the leaderboard, closed with a one-under 72 for sole possession of third place on 277.

It was a further stroke back to Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (66) and Americans Pat Perez (69) and Rickie Fowler (70).

But it was Johnson who dominated. He raced away from the field with four birdies on the front nine.

His only miscue of the day was at the par-three 11th, where he was in a bunker off the tee en route to a bogey.

He responded in magnificent style with his monster drive setting up his eagle at the 12th, and he padded his lead with three straight birdies at 14, 15, and 16. — AFP