Jr. NBA Philippines back for an 11th straight year

JR. NBA Philippines, the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) global youth basketball participation program, ushers in a new decade of conduct in the country as it returns for an 11th straight year in 2018.

To kick off on Jan. 13 at the Don Bosco Technical Institute in Makati, the Jr. NBA Philippines program will run till May with the aim of reaching more than 250,000 participants and 900 coaches across the country.

Started in the Philippines in 2007, the Jr. NBA program teaches the fundamental skills and core values of the game at the grassroots level in an effort to enhance the youth basketball experience for players, parents and coaches.

This year the program, still presented by Alaska Milk, remains free and open to boys and girls ages 10-14 throughout its four stages: skills clinics in schools and communities, Regional Selection Camps, a National Training Camp and an NBA experience trip.

Since its launch in 2007, Jr. NBA clinics have been implemented in 110 cities and municipalities across the country and the 2018 program will return to key provinces including Agusan del Norte, Batangas, Benguet, Cavite, Misamis Oriental, and Negros Occidental.

Regional Selection Camps will be held in Bacolod (Feb. 10-11), Butuan (Feb. 24-25), Baguio (March 17-18) and Metro Manila (April 7-8), with the top 37 boys and 37 girls advancing for the National Training Camp in Manila in May, which will feature an NBA and WNBA player or legend.

The program will culminate with the selection of 16 Jr. NBA All-Stars, comprised of eight boys and eight girls, who will embark on an overseas NBA experience trip with fellow Jr. NBA All-Stars from Southeast Asia.

Prior editions of the Jr. NBA Philippines program have featured notable alumni including Aljon Mariano, Kobe Paras, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Ricci Rivero, and Kai Sotto.

The 2018 edition of Jr. NBA Philippines will also include the Jr. NBA Coach of the Year program, led by Jr. NBA Head Coaches Carlos Barroca and Alaska Power Camp Coach Jeff Cariaso, to provide training for 14 Jr. NBA coaches during the National Training Camp, with two Jr. NBA Coaches of the Year awarded with an NBA experience trip.

“For the past 10 years, Jr. NBA Philippines has established itself as a platform to improve the youth basketball experience and promote an active and healthy lifestyle among the Filipino youth,” said NBA Philippines Managing Director Carlo Singson as they announced the return of the program in 2018. “Together with Alaska, we are committed to providing proper guidelines to how the game should be played and taught to more youth, coaches and parents in the country,” he added.

“As part of our long-standing partnership with the NBA, Alaska Milk Corporation is proud to play an active role in shaping the basketball players of tomorrow through good nutrition and proper life values,” said Alaska Milk Corp. Marketing Director Blen Fernando.

“We look forward to making a lasting impact on the lives of aspiring athletes on and off the court through the Jr. NBA program,” he added.

For more information on how to register and other particulars, log on to www.jrnba.asia/philippines or check out the Jr. NBA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jrnbaphilippines. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo