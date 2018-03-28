Justice department issues subpoena against suspected drug lords

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Thursday, March 22, issued subpoenas against alleged drug lord Peter Go Lim, confessed drug distributor Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa, convicted drug lord Peter Co, and 20 others ordering the respondents to present themselves to the agency on Thursday, April 12.

They faced charges filed by the police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) with violation of Section 26(b) in relation to Section 5 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The order — disclosed to media on Wednesday, March 28, was issued following “the remand of this case to (a) new panel of prosecutors… to allow the complainant and respondents to submit additional pieces of evidence in support of their respective positions,” according to the subpoena.

This is the latest development in the case against the respondents whose drug charges were dismissed on Dec. 20, last year after a panel of prosecutors found inconsistencies and contradictions in co-accused and sole witness Marcelo L. Adorco’s statements.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II, in response, issued an order to review the case and “remanded” it to a new panel of prosecutors “for (the) purpose of conducting the continuation of the preliminary investigation/clarification hearing and to allow the complainant and respondents to submit additional pieces of evidence in support of their respective positions,” according to the order. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio