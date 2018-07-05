Juventus makes bid for Ronaldo

MADRID — Italian champions Juventus have made an offer of €100 million ($116.6 million) for Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to various media reports on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, whose Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup last 16 by Uruguay on Saturday, hinted after May’s Champions League final victory over Liverpool that he was considering leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, is Real’s all-time record goalscorer with 450, and was applauded by Juventus fans last season after scoring a spectacular overheadkick in the Champions League quarterfinals at the Juventus Stadium.

Also on Wednesday, Real Madrid were moved to post an official statement on their website denying reports they had made a world-record bid for Paris Saint-Germain teenager Kylian Mbappe, after the 19-year-old’s breathtaking display in France’s World Cup win over Argentina. — AFP