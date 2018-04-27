Kanye West shatters year-long Twitter silence

LOS ANGELES — Kanye West said on Wednesday that he had fired his manager and suggested he may run for US president in a frenetic Twitter spree in which he promised four new albums and compared himself to Henry Ford and Walt Disney. The rapper and fashion designer, 40, who has emerged from a year’s Twitter silence, also praised US President Donald Trump, saying that he might not agree with him on everything but “the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother.” Trump later tweeted, “Thank you Kanye, very cool!” In the past 10 days, West has had a spate of Twitter posts, sometimes weighing in as often as 20 times an hour on wide-ranging themes. West, who has won 21 Grammy Awards over his career for songs including “Jesus Walks” and “No Church in the Wild,” was admitted to a psychiatric facility in Los Angeles in November 2016 and abruptly canceled a world tour after a week of no-shows, curtailed concerts and political rants. He has since adopted a low public profile. West, who in 2015 said he was considering running for the White House, also returned to his own presidential ambitions, tweeting simply “2024.” — Reuters