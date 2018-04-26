Keeps kids busy this summer with Maya cooking classes

PARENTS looking for a fun, productive activity for this children over the school holidays can consider enrolling them in cooking classes.

In The Maya Kitchen’s Kids Can Cook classes this summer, children can try their hand at tasty culinary basics they’ll enjoy preparing as much as they’ll like eating them. The classes are also a great way to introduce them to healthy eating and taking on more responsibility at home. Classes for kids ages six to 12 will be held from May 15 to 18 and May 29 to June 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Classes cost P6,000.

The Maya Kitchen is also offering a Teens Summer Cooking Series. Over the course of four days, participants will learn how to whip up recipes for sharing with friends and the family, from game night snacks to Italian dishes and even samgyeopsal (Korean pork belly) barbecue. Open to children between 13 to 18 years old, the classes will be held from May 22 to 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and cost P7,000.

For details visit www.themayakitchen.com, e-mail contactus@themayakitchen.com, call 892-1185 or 892-5011 local 108 or 0929-679-6102, or visit The Maya Kitchen Culinary Center (Tuesday to Saturday) at 8F Liberty Bldg., 835 A. Arnaiz Ave., Makati City.