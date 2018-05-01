Kidnappers dressed as cops to face charges

THE DEPARTMENT of Justice (DoJ) has recommended the filing of criminal charges against two suspects involved in the kidnapping of a man from Sariaya, Quezon last April 9. Four others have been served with subpoenas “for the conduct of regular preliminary investigation,” according to a DoJ resolution dated April 12. To be charged are Glenn M. Taningco and Lalaine G. Barrios, while those summoned for a preliminary probe are Ricky G. Barrios, Camille L. Bubudilla, Ricardo Arguelles, and Joshua Magbanua. The six were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Ronaldo Arguelles, who was rescued in Laguna on April 10 in a police operation that left five suspected kidnappers and one police officer dead. The members of the group were reported to have been wearing fake police uniforms when they abducted Mr. Arugelles from his home in Candelaria. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio