Krispy Kreme to use Malagos chocolate for its regional doughnut campaign

DAVAO CITY — A Krispy Kreme official gave Davao media some initial details about the company’s using Malagos chocolate for its regionalized doughnuts.

Malagos Agri-Ventures Corp. is the country’s tree-to-bar chocolate manufacturer based in Davao City.

Princess Payag, Mindanao stores marketing manager of Krispy Kreme, said in an interview during the launch of Krispy Kreme’s campaign “Everyone Is An Original” during Araw ng Davao that they are planning to launch featured doughnuts made with Malagos chocolate this month.

“We are planning to launch our featured products featuring Malagos chocolates. We will use Malagos chocolates for our raw materials and we will have a featured products only in Davao, a Davao chocolate donut with Malagos chocolates,” Ms. Payag said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Krispy Kreme offers regionalized doughnuts, a program which started in Baguio City with the strawberry doughnuts. It is now eyeing to launch regionalized donuts in Davao, Cebu, and Bacolod.

“We will be piloting in Davao and we don’t know yet if Krispy Kreme will offer it (Malagos chocolates donuts) nationwide. It will be a permanent product because in Baguio City we have strawberry so in Davao we will have Malagos chocolates,” Ms. Payag said.

They also have plans to open a store in Abreeza Mall but she said they are still looking for the perfect spot inside the mall.

“Natatagalan lang kasi (it is taking a while because) we are planning like a drop off area parang extended mall hours so we’re looking for the exact place, as of now wala pa (there is none),” she said.

Krispy Kreme also launched the “Every One Is An Original” campaign in time for the 81st Araw ng Davao, which creates an opportunity to celebrate every person’s individuality. As part of the launch, Krispy Kreme hosted a donut tour and a Create-Your-Own doughnuts activity at SM Ecoland Davao for 10 indigenous kids coming from the different tribes of Davao with the cooperation of H.O.P.E Organization.

H.O.P.E Organization is Krispy Kreme’s Corporate Social Responsibility partner.

Krispy Kreme, an international retailer of sweet treats including its signature Original Glazed doughnut, has outlets in more than 70 different locations nationwide. In Mindanao, Krispy Kreme has seven stores. — Maya M. Padillo