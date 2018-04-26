The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed reports that the Kuwaiti government has expelled Philippine Ambassador Renato O. Villa from the Arab state, saying it would seek an explanation from the Kuwaiti Ambassador regarding the country’s actions.

“The action taken by the Kuwaiti Government is deeply disturbing as it is inconsistent with the assurances given by Kuwaiti Ambassador Musaed Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh during his meeing with Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano in Manila on Tuesday,” the DFA said In a statement issued late Wednesday.

“The Department will ask Ambassador Saleh to explain first thing tomorrow why the Kuwaiti Government reneged on the agreement reached with him to work together to move bilateral relations between the Philippines and Kuwait,” it added.

According to state-run KUNA news agency, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister has given Mr. Villa one week to leave the country due to the “undiplomatic acts” of the Philippine Embassy’s rescue efforts to distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). — Camille A. Aguinaldo