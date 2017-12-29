La Salle Greenhills eyes NCAA Jr. title repeat

FOR coach Marvin Bienvenida, the road to La Salle Greenhills’ title-retention bid in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 94 Junior basketball starts now.

Bienvenida, 37, said the Saint Benilde-La Salle Greenhills Baby Blazers had joined the Philippine Secondary Schools Basketball Championship (PSSBC) last Dec. 16 before joining the Got Skills tournament next year to prepare the team for a bigger battle next NCAA season.

“We are expecting Season 94 to be tougher and more difficult that’s why we joined season tournament like PSSBC and then next year the Got Skills tournament. Right now, we are competing in the MMBL (Metro Manila Basketball League) and we’re 2-1 there,” said Bienvenida, an alumnus of La Salle Greenhills in 1998.

“I’m testing also some of the players here in these tournaments prior to the formation of the pool next year.”

After those preseason tournaments, the ex-University of the Philippines (UP) guard will form the La Salle-Greenhills pool by March to determine the composition of the team. Bienvenida said the players from Team B are expected to replace graduating players Jacob Lao, Joshua Marcos, JM Pedrosa, Kairl Beljica and Albert Boldeos.

Finals heroes Joel Cagulangan and Josh David will once again anchor the team’s campaign next season along with Jared Lao, Inand Fornilos, Nikki Perez, Sidney Masqueda, Diego Morales, Joshua Dela Cruz, 6’9 Ladis Lepalam and Mark Daniel Sangco.

Bienvenida added his team will be the target next season of all teams.

“Last season, we were ranked no. 7 but now we’re expecting Season 94 to be tighter in terms of the competition that’s why we really need to prepare seriously,” added Bienvenida, whose team survived an exhausting four knockout games to win its first-ever NCAA junior title since 1998.

After finishing with an 11-7 win-loss record, La Salle Greenhills knocked off San Sebastián in the playoff round for the last spot in the final four before defeating many-time champion San Beda High School twice in the semifinal round to land in the finals and meet Mapua.

La Salle Greenhills took Game 1 in the finals before losing in Game 2 but found a way to nip Mapua in Game 3 to capture the crown last Nov. 24.

“The players will cherish this unforgettable experience forever. But now, we have to prepare for another chapter — our title defense — next season,” said Bienvenida, who thanked all the players, coaching staff, the school community and the management who support the school through ups and downs last season.

Meanwhile, a grand victory party celebration for La Salle Greenhills Greenies starting 4 p.m. will be held on Jan. 19, 2018 at the La Salle Greenhills football field. All the alumni and students of La Salle Greenhills are invited.