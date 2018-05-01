La Salle seeks to close out FEU, win UAAP title

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

A WIN away from bagging another women’s volleyball title in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), the defending champions De La Salle Lady Spikers seek to shut the door on the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws in Game Two today of their best-of-three finals series.

Had it relatively easy in the series-opener on April 28, winning in straight sets, 29-27, 25-21 and 25-22, the Taft-based Lady Spikers try to build on it and go for the jugular in their scheduled 4 p.m. match that would give them their third straight UAAP title and 11th championship overall.

In Game One, La Salle had it tough in the opening set, needing to dig deep to hack out the win in extra time.

After that, however, the Lady Spikers were in their element. Even when they were trailing each time to start the second and third sets, they would find ways to come back en route to booking the Game One victory.

The result was the complete opposite of the two cutthroat encounters La Salle had with FEU in the elimination round, where the matches went to five sets each time.

La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus gave credit to their defense for first allowing them to take the first set of Game One and then amplifying their confidence as the game progressed.

“Our defense really stepped up for us, particularly our blocking. We had a hard time early but good thing we got the first set and it helped us a lot in getting our confidence going the rest of the way,” said Mr. De Jesus following their win.

The Lady Spikers had an even attack in the victory with graduating player Kim Kianna Dy the lone player in double digits in scoring with 10 points.

Majoy Baron and Tine Tiamzon added eight points apiece while Davao native May Luna came off the bench to provide nine points of her own.

While they put themselves in a good position to seize the UAAP title anew with the Game One win, Mr. De Jesus knows better than letting their guard down, recognizing that FEU is still alive in the series.

“FEU is not an easy opponent because it also has a deep lineup and can do different rotations. They are also aggressive and difficult to read at times so we must be ready. We will try our best to close out things in Game Two on Wednesday so as not to allow them to get back their confidence and make it tougher for us in a do-or-die if ever,” the La Salle coach said.

NOT OUT OF IT

While they rued not being able to stay at par with the Lady Spikers in the opening game, the Lady Tamaraws remain upbeat that they can still force a deciding Game Three with a victory today.

“We are not out of it. We will take the experience we had today (Saturday) and use it to play better in the next game. Adjustments, too, we have to make,” said FEU coach George Pascua postgame.

Heather Guino-o had a game-high 14 points for the Lady Tamaraws but top gun Bernadeth Pons only had nine and Chin-Chin Basas six points.

FEU, which is the Season 80 host, is gunning for its UAAP best 30th women’s volleyball title.

Meanwhile, prior to the start of Game Two of the UAAP Season 80 finals, the top individual awards will be handed out.

Leading the honor roll is league most valuable player Jaja Santiago of National University, who is also the best spiker.

Other awardees are Sisi Rondina of University of Santo Tomas (best scorer), Celine Domingo of FEU (best blocker), Desiree Cheng of La Salle (best server), Kath Arado of the University of the East (best digger and receiver), Deanna Wong of Ateneo De Manila University (best setter) and Milena Alessandrini of UST (rookie of the year).

On the men’s side, it is Ateneo’s Marck Espejo who is the MVP while also taking the awards for best scorer, best server and best spiker.