Labor Day job fairs to focus on underemployment in Davao Region

THIS YEAR’s Labor Day job fairs on May 1 aim to address underemployment in Davao Region, according to Marlito D. Ayala, Department of Labor and Employment-Region 11 (DoLE-11) employment focal person. Speaking in a media forum Monday, Mr. Ayala said as of January this year, underemployment in the region stood at about 17%, lower compared to last year’s 20%, bit still a “big figure.” As of January 2018, the region had an employment rate of 95.4%. Mr. Ayala explained that the underemployed are seeking jobs that better fit their skills, with better pay and security of tenure. The May 1 and 2 job fairs, to be held at the SM City Ecoland and Gaisano Mall of Davao, will be jointly organized by DoLE and the Department of Trade and Industry-11. “In Gaisano Mall, we have 5 days pre-registration so that employers can screen and interview applicants first and then require them to come back on May 1 with their documents,” he said. The construction industry has the highest number of job openings this year for both local and foreign employment. A total of 11,882 vacancies would be available, with 116 employers participating. — Maya M. Padillo