Labor Day scenes: Seeking, protesting, working

THE JOB FAIR at the Quezon City hall, among those held across the country on May 1 in observance of Labor Day, is swarmed by job seekers while members of various labor groups hold protest activities nationwide. In another part of the city, public infrastructure maintenance workers take advantage of the low vehicular traffic volume during the holiday to paint the Quezon Avenue underpass.

No ‘untoward incident’ reported during Labor Day rallies — police

The Observance of Labor Day on May 1 was generally “peaceful” with no untoward incident reported during the protest actions, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said. “As of the moment, it is peaceful in view of the absence of untoward incident reported,” PNP Spokesperson P/CSupt. John C. Bulalacao said in a text message. As of noon Tuesday, May 1, PNP has monitored about 6,920 rallyists nationwide. In Metro Manila, about 5,000 protesters from various labor groups such as Kilusang Mayo Uno, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, and Sanlakas among others assembled in Mendiola, while smaller groups with 30 to 500 members held rallies in different areas outside the capital. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz