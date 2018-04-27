Labor dep’t. urges Duterte to certify security of tenure bill as urgent

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has urged President Rodrigo R. Duterte to certify the pending Security of Tenure bill as urgent, an official said on Friday.

Labor department Undersecretary Jacinto V. Paras said the agency drafted a request ahead of the departure of Sec. Silvestre H. Bello III, who is attending the ASEAN Summit with President Duterte in Singapore.

“Before the Secretary left, (we discussed with him) that we will ask the President to issue a certificate of urgency (on) the…Security of Tenure Bill,” Mr. Paras said in a press briefing on Friday. “The Secretary has brought the letter-request with him.”

If approved, Undersecretary Paras said “it will expedite the process in both houses of Congress.”

Mr. Paras added DOLE is already in talks with the Senate Committee on Labor regarding the Senate bill on Security of Tenure, still pending at the committee level.

“We were able to meet with the Senate Secretariat on the Committee on Labor… We are looking at the possibility of reconciling the House and Senate versions of the bills,” he said. “We will see to it the House version will be eventually adopted by the Senate.” — Charmaine A. Tadalan