Lady Altas go for second win in a row, share of lead

THE Perpetual Help Lady Altas make their return to the volleyball floor of Season 93 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) today looking to score another win and a share of the early tournament lead.

Set to take on the San Beda Red Spikers in the scheduled 12:30 p.m. game at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City, the Las Piñas-based Lady Altas try to build on their straight-sets victory over the Lyceum Lady Spikers in their season debut last Sunday.

Now playing under new coach Macky Cariño, Perpetual Help relied on a balanced attack with Maria Lourdes Clemente, Cindy Imbo and Maria Aurora Blanca Tripoli leading the charge with 14, 13 and 10 points, respectively, to hack out the 25-21, 25-17 and 25-22 win over Lyceum.

Jowie Albert Verzosa chipped in seven points after taking over the starting job from Jhona Rosal, who is currently sidelined because of a medical condition.

“We are happy to start the new season with a win. We had to adjust our roster but I’m glad the players were able to deliver,” said Mr. Cariño after their win.

Meanwhile, also out to stretch their winning start to Season 93 are the Red Spikers (1-0).

Found a tough challenge from the Jose Rizal University Lady Bombers last Friday, the Red Spikers dug deep to escape with a 23-25, 25-19, 13-25, 25-19 and 15-9 victory to book their first win.

Marie Nieza Viray uncorked 19 points for San Beda with Cesca Racraquin adding 13 to help the Red Spikers in staving off the Lady Bombers.

A win by either Perpetual Help or San Beda would push them to a tie with early tournament leaders Arellano Lady Chiefs (2-0), the defending champions.

In the earlier game at 11 a.m., Lyceum will go up against the College of St. Benilde. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo