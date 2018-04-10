Lady Falcons fight for their tournament lives

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THE Adamson Lady Falcons try to stay in the hunt for a Final Four spot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament when they see action today at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Currently outside looking in with a 5-7 record and two games left in its schedule, Adamson needs to sweep its remaining matches to at least get a playoff for the last remaining semifinal berth.

A loss to the defending champions and league-leading De La Salle Lady Spikers in their 2 p.m. encounter today means the end for the chances of San Marcelino-based Adamson of advancing to the next round of UAAP Season 80 while handing an automatic semifinal ticket to fourth-running National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs (7-6).

Already qualified for the Final Four apart from La Salle (10-2) are the Ateneo Lady Eagles (9-4) and Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws (8-4).

The Lady Falcons are coming off a tough five-set defeat at the hands of FEU on Saturday, April 7.

While they gave their all and competed, the Lady Falcons just could not complete the task in the final set to go down, 25-22, 25-27, 14-25, 25-22 and 15-12.

Four players from Adamson scored in double digits with Jema Galanza leading with 16 points.

Mylene Paat had 15 while Ceasa Pinar and Eli Soyud added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Falcons said there is no recourse left for them but to go out and make the most of the opportunities they have.

TOP SPOT

Expected to make it tough for Adamson despite already assured of a semifinal berth is La Salle, which is looking to claim the top spot back in the elimination round after a couple of seasons not finishing number one in the standings.

The Lady Spikers made short work of the already-eliminated University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses in their last game on April 8.

Like the case for much of the season, La Salle banked on a total team effort to dispose UST, with Kim Kianna Dy scoring 12 points and Majoy Baron and Aduke Ogunsanya chipping nine and eight points, respectively, to win, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-22.

“Despite winning in straight sets it was still a close game. The important thing is the result,” La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus said.

Interestingly, Adamson shocked La Salle in the first round with a four-set win, 25-18, 15-25, 25-19 and 25-22, providing further fuel in today’s game.

Meanwhile, playing in the second game at 4 p.m. are FEU and the University of the East Lady Warriors.

In other news, FEU’s Bernadeth Pons was named UAAP player of the week after guiding the Lady Tamaraws to another Final Four appearance.

In winning the award, graduating Pons bested NU’s Jaja Santiago, University of the Philippines’ Tots Carlos, La Salle’s Dy, and Ateneo’s Kat Tolentino.