Lady Tamaraws answering the knock of opportunity

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THE most successful team in University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws have found it tough to get much championship success in recent years. So when the opportunity came to make something special this season, they did not hesitate to answer.

After nearly decade of not being in the UAAP finals, the Morayta-based Lady Tamaraws are back in it following one of their better runs of late in the tournament.

Under the helm of coach George Pascua, who took over in the offseason, the FEU women’s volleyball team is in a spot where it has not been in a while and looking solid to go even further.

The Lady Tamaraws wound up with the second best record after the elimination round at 10-4 and in the process earned a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

It was a situation they capitalized on as the Lady Tamaraws used it to the hilt in eliminating long-time tormentors Ateneo Lady Eagles, finding no need to use the incentive as they went for the jugular at the first instance, winning in four sets, 25-20, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19, on April 21.

The win allowed FEU to book that long-sought return seat to the UAAP finals.

“I just told the girls that the opportunity is knocking on the door and we have to answer it to achieve what we have set out to do,” said Mr. Pascua as he spoke of how they approached things when they saw chances for them were forming during the course of their campaign heading into the finals.

“We had a lot of adjustments, including myself as coach as coaching the women’s team presents a whole new challenge. But we managed to do that as a team, And I’m very happy we are now back in the finals,” said the coach, who has won titles in the men’s tournament, following their Season 80 semifinal triumph.

For stalwart Chin-Chin Basas, their finals return was also a product of a lot of sacrifices from the team.

“As a team we sacrificed a lot in training. Coach George really pushed us. He really brought out the best in us and what we are capable of doing,” said Basas, who led FEU, along with veteran Bernadeth Pons, with 17 points in their Final Four win over Ateneo.

But while they are happy to be back on the big stage, both Mr. Pascua and Basas said the work is not over for them and a bigger challenge lies ahead.

“We will enjoy this for a while but we will immediately go to work after because the finals is a whole new ball game,” said Mr. Pascua, whose wards will face off with the defending champions De La Salle Lady Spikers in the best-of-three finals beginning on Saturday, April 28.

“The finals will be a tough one but we will continue training hard and preparing so we will be at our best in the series,” said Basas.

In two elimination round games this season, La Salle had the number of FEU, winning both times but not after being made to sweat with both matches going five sets.