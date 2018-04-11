Land claims hamper NHA-SMC housing project in Marawi 

FINDING LAND for a housing project for displaced residents in war-torn Marawi City is a problem. National Housing Authority (NHA) General Manager Marcelino P. Escalada, in an interview here in Davao, said they are facing several land claims on various sites they are considering for the project that will be funded by a P1-billion donation from San Miguel Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon S. Ang.

“Right now, we are on the selection of the site. It’s very difficult to find a land in Marawi because the lands have claims and although we will say that these are all government lands and even military reservations, but it’s different in Marawi because all this time, they (residents) are claiming in the absence of any document. Walang (No) tax declaration, walang titulo kaya medyo mahirap (No land title, so it is quite difficult),” Mr. Escalada said. — Maya M. Padillo

