The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) said it has received an offer from the Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) to buyout its shares in the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDSHC) for P472.12 million.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Friday, April 27, the PSE said LANDBANK offered to buy its shares in the fixed income exchange for P360 each.

The PSE said its board of directors has yet to discuss the offer. — Arra B. Francia