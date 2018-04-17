Latest generation Porsche Cayenne arrives in PHL 1 of 3

THE third generation of Porsche’s pioneering SUV model can now be ordered by customers in the Philippines.

First shown in August 2017 at the brand’s headquarters in Zuffenhausen, Germany, the latest Porsche Cayenne arrives in the Philippines in three variants. The range starts with the base Cayenne that’s powered by a 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged engine, followed by the Cayenne S that has a 2.9-liter V6 twin turbo engine, and topped by the Cayenne Turbo packing a 4.0-liter V8 twin turbo engine. The 3.0-liter V6 makes 340 hp and 450 Nm, the 2.9-liter V6 440 hp and 550 Nm, and the 4.0-liter V8 550 hp and 770 Nm.

A new eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox, which Porsche said “offers a significantly increased performance range,” is matched to the engines. Also increasing the car’s performance are its programmed on-road and off-road modes, as well as three chassis settings.

For the first time, the Cayenne can be ordered with the same rear-axle steering system found in the Porsche 911 and Panamera. Porsche said the feature makes the Cayenne more agile but stable — especially when changing lanes at high speeds — and also more maneuverable because of a smaller turning circle.

Accompanying the higher power outputs and handling parameters is the new Cayenne’s lighter structure. The model has shed as much as 55 kilograms via chassis components and floor pan assembly made from a mix of aluminum and steel, as well as a lithium-ion polymer starter battery that, alone, already accounts for a weight loss of 10 kilograms.

“This third-generation Cayenne further elevates the Porsche experience with its new turbocharged engines, three-chamber air suspension, and innovative digital cockpit display,” said Porsche Philippines CEO Roberto T. Coyiuto III.

While retaining its signature Porsche styling cues, the new Cayenne has grown 50.8 millimeters wider and 63.4 millimeters longer, while Its luggage capacity — at 770 liters — is 100 liters larger. The car’s wheels are also an inch larger now and wear wider tires in the rear — a sports car attribute.

The cabin of the new Cayenne is fitted with the Porsche Advanced Cockpit that’s defined by a 12.3-inch full-HD touch screen panel on which a range of digital functions can be operated, including through voice control. Analog controls on the car’s new center console are focused on the main functions of the vehicle while other buttons, integrated into a smart phone-like touch surface, return acoustic and haptic feedback when operated. Two seven-inch full-HD displays featuring driving data and additional information complement the larger touch screen.

Porsche Philippines said the new Cayenne will be sold in showrooms in mid-2018. — BMA