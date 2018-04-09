Latest Kobe Nike shoe drops later this week

TWO YEARS since his last National Basketball Association game, Kobe Bryant’s presence continues to be felt in the league and out of the court thanks to his signature line of shoes under the Nike brand. And later this week, the latest iteration in the popular sneaker series will hit the local market.

The Nike Kobe NXT 360 officially drops in the Philippines on April 13, exactly two years since the legendary Los Angeles Lakers guard finished his Hall-of-Fame NBA career in huge fashion, scoring 60 points in a 101-96 come-from-behind win over the Utah Jazz.

“Mamba Day” is the first colorway of the 360 that will be released, and is named in commemoration of April 13, 2016, his last day in the NBA (Mr. Bryant had given himself the nickname “The Black Mamba”). The shoe features three distinct innovations born from Nike’s NXT and Sport Research Lab and engineered with the help of Mr. Bryant himself.

First of the standout features of the 360 is The Cut which has the shoe utilizing more arcing curves, similar to the three-point line. This is to help players make more cuts on offense where they are scientifically proven to do so — even more when compared to cutting on defense.

Then there is the Lunarlon-REACT Drop-in Midsole which provides better support on the bank. The additional plush REACT technology is then placed directly under the foot for all-game comfort.

Third is the Flyknit 360 which mimics the anatomical shape of the foot, providing players with a more conformed fit while eliminating harsh corners usually found in the footbed and with ground contact. With this, the makers of the Kobe 360 aim to give players a greater connection to the drop-in midsole while still enhancing containment and reducing in-shoe movement.

The Nike Kobe NXT 360 will be made available at select Nike and Titan stores for P9,895, Additional colorways will be released soon after — the “Closeout on May 4 and the “Beautiful Day” on June 14. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo