Leonardo-Morada tandem wins Prima Pasta mixed open doubles crown

ALYSSA Ysabel Leonardo and Alvin Morada won over the pair of Peter Gabriel Magnaye and Thea Marie Pomar to capture the mixed doubles open crown of the 11th Prima Pasta Badminton Championship recently at the Powersmash badminton court in Makati City.

The no. 1 seed Leonardo and Morada outlasted Magnaye and Pomar, 21-16, 21-13, in the final round of the annual tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Badminton Association and affiliated with the Philippine National Ranking System.

Mike Minuluan and Aires Amor Montilla defeated John Matthew Bernardo and Gelita Castilo, 21-16, 21-18, to win the mixed doubles level A title while Jennifer Cayetano and Jan Mark Sotea blanked Andrea Abalos and Gregg Paz, 21-7, 21-17, to gain the mixed doubles level B crown.

Zyrish Camba and Nepthali Pineda rallied past David Isaac Libanan and Jeya Von Pinlac, 17-21, 21-13, 21-19, to take home the mixed doubles level C diadem while Lea Hermosilla and Arjay Philip Lazareto beat Marlon Cruz and Betina Felipe, 21-19, 12-21, 21-7, to grab the mixed doubles level D title.

Also the other mixed doubles champions in different levels were Mark Oliver Mortera and Stephanie Grace Mortera (E); Marineth Ngo and Mark John Resurrecion (F); and Emmanuel Rodriguez and Gabrielle Anne Santos (G). Oscar Cordero and Rommel Parone, meanwhile, won the combined age 100 event title.

The girls’ doubles champions were Anielka Maeve Paz and Angel Valle (U-15); Anthea Marie Gonzalez and Dana Alisha Navarro (U-17); and Jellene Geviane De Vera and Dainelle Masongsong (U-19).

The boys’ doubles champions were Munir Bartolome and Rey Angelo Pedron (U-15); Ron Jacob Galve and Arjay Philip Lazareto (U-17); and Jeno Cariño and Nestojan Tapales (U-17).