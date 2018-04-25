Lite Ferries to open Cebu-Bohol line

LITE SHIPPING Corp. will start operating a roll-on, roll-of (RORO) passenger ferry between Cebu City and Tubigon, Bohol using its Lite Ferry 88 (LF88) vessel by the end of April. “The mid-speed vessel, which has an average speed of 16 knots, will sail the Cebu-Tubigon route four times daily,” the company said in a statement. The LF88 can accommodate up to 352 passengers and could fit 20 four-wheeled vehicles and 12 ten-wheeler trucks. Lite Shipping is expecting the delivery of two more international class vessels in October as part of its expansion. It currently has 25 operating RORO ships. — Denise A. Valdez