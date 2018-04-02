Livelihood program set for IPs

THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) has developed a scheme to provide the indigenous peoples (IPs) in Malapatan, Sarangani, a sustainable livelihood through planting 2,500 Falcata and Gmelina trees in a five-hectare lot. In a statement, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol in his visit late March unveiled the Kabuhayan at Kaunlaran ng Kababayang Katutubo (4K) program, where IP beneficiaries will be given up to P300,000 in loans through the Agricultural Credit Policy Council to plant 500 trees per hectare. “IPs are very familiar with the planting of trees, this is why I have considered this in the conceptualization of the program,” Mr. Piñol said. Of the total amount, P5,000 will be given to the beneficiaries to maintain the 500 trees, aside from the P2-per-tree maintenance incentive. Through the program, the DA estimated that the beneficiaries will earn no less than P4 million from the project once they have paid off their loans. Mr. Piñol also turned over P311,000 worth of rice and corn seeds, abaca seedlings, organic fertilizer and planting materials, as an alternative for the local farmers to use in their land. He said that the DA will also allot P693 million to the building of farm-to-market roads and agro and livestock production in the town, benefiting around 700 farmers and fisherfolk. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato