Local celebrities eyeing sixth ColorManila Paradise Run

CELEBRITIES and athletes can’t wait for the biggest and most colorful run to take place in the country — ColorManila’s CM Paradise Run, scheduled on Jan. 7, 2018, at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Event Grounds, in Pasay City.

Bb. Pilipinas 2017 4th Princess Zara Carbonell says, “The best part of the ColorManila experience is its ability to keep you in the moment, reminding you that it is worth celebrating. Above all, it is the warmth of everyone who joins. It definitely feels like coming home.”

While rugby player Chris Everingham of the Philippine Volcanoes says, “I love it! It gets better and better every year! The best way to start the year!”

TV Host Sam YG, who also regularly hosts the post-New Year run says, “It’s always mas fun, pag may ka-ColorManila run.”

In a live interview for ANC, ColorManila VP Justine Cordero says, “When you start joining a ColorManila race, you go through the race route, we don’t want you to hurry up and just aim for the finish line. It’s not about that. You enjoy the journey, you enjoy each color station, you roll in the streets, we see runners do ‘color angels’ and take photos. Because these memories are going to last forever.”

CM Paradise Run includes four race distances, 3K, 5K, 10K and 21K. The experience will take runners through various color stations with palm trees, garlands and hammocks. This will be capped off with the CM Color Festival where runners will get to groove and dance to the music of the DJ, as they simultaneously throw colored powder in the air.

Runners may also take advantage of the ongoing promotions that CM Paradise Run has, such as — kids under seven years old get to run for free, the Buy 4 Take 1 Rockstar Kit Promo and the 50% discount for OFWs.

As for the kits, runners can choose from the Deluxe Kit, Rockstar Kit, 21K Kit and the VIP Kit. Deluxe Kit, which is priced at P950, comes with a dri-fit shirt, sunglasses, race bib, color packet and finisher’s medal.

While the Rockstar Kit, priced at P1,500, comes with a dri-fit shirt, sunglasses, race bib, color packet, finisher’s medal, drawstring bag and headwear.

The 21K Kit is priced at P1,900 and comes with a singlet, sunglasses, race bib with timing tag, color packet, finisher’s medal and a finisher’s shirt.

Finally, the VIP Kit, which is priced at P2,500, comes with a dri-fit shirt, VIP sunglasses, race bib, color packet, finisher’s medal, drawstring bag, headwear, and VIP Access.

VIP Access includes the following: Access to the Premium Lounge with a changing tent, portalets, special redemption area for baggage, hydration, color packet, and medals. Also, exclusive 10% discount in all CM Merchandise. It also allows access to designated VIP parking at the SM Mall of Asia grounds.

Registration is still ongoing, for more information, visit at colormanila.com.