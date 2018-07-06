Local governments to receive larger share of national taxes, SC rules

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) lauded a recent ruling by the Supreme Court to increase the share of all national taxes allotted for local government units (LGUs).

DILG officer-in-charge Eduardo M. Año welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, claiming the increase will vastly improve the economic standing of LGUs, allowing them to better serve their communities.

“The increase in [internal revenue allotment], which has already been evident since President Duterte’s term plus the Supreme Court ruling, means better chances for the local governments to create positive change within their jurisdiction, especially in addressing illegal drugs and other social needs,” he added.

— Gillian Cortez