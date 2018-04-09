Local salon chain Cre8 inks deal with L’Oreal, Orly

A MARRIAGE between a homegrown brand and global giants promises to provide more services to consumers and create jobs and opportunities. Cre8 Salon, with 21 branches around the country, recently inked a deal with brands L’Oreal and Orly.

During a press conference earlier this month in Quezon City, representatives from the entities signed an agreement to carry those brands in the grooming salon, known for its relatively affordable prices, with haircuts at P88.

Mark Dee, Marketing director for L’Oreal Professionel and Matrix said that he considers the group “kindred souls” who are “really passionate about the consumers.” He added, “We find partners who really are passionate about the results.”

L’Oreal Professionel products can be found in many major salon chains in the country.

On that day as well, students of L’Oreal’s corporate social responsibility project Beauty for A Better Life graduated in Marikina, equipped with skills in hairdressing for them to be able to have careers in the field.

As for the partnerships with the two global brands, James Paul Santiago, CEO of Cre8 salon said that part of the deal is to provide education for its employees in the field of hairdressing, and that part of Cre8’s plans is to set up either scholarships or a school, where the graduates are immediately given employment in one of its salons, which are slated to expand to have 30 branches by the end of the year.

Mr. Dee also said that the deal with Cre8 is unique in that the education component will be provided across the board, as opposed to its agreements with other salons where only head stylists or senior team members are given such opportunities. — JLG