Long lines on ‘lucky 8’ date

AT THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) Parañaque City Districts 1 and 2 offices, a number of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan aspirants said they decided to file their certificates of candidacy (CoC) on April 18 because 8 is considered a lucky number in Feng Shui numerology. “Situations like this are already anticipated by our election workers in the field. We advise everyone to properly conduct themselves in the event that circumstances become challenging,” Director Frances Aguindadao-Arabe of the Comelec Education and Information Department said in a statement. As of April 16, Comelec has received 158,537 CoCs nationwide, a number that is expected to surge after the 18th.