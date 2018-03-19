Longchamp opens 4th boutique in the Philippines

WE ALL know where to get a Longchamp Le Pliage: Rustan’s.

The question is, when to use them, and we believe the answer is anytime: for example, the bags are seen on both the beach and the city, and, as François Xavier Severin, Longchamp’s general manager for Asia Pacific, would boast, it’s a bag that can be seen in flights from first class to coach.

Longchamp opened its fourth boutique in the Philippines this month, located at the ground floor of Rustan’s Makati City.

The 65-square meter shop follows the lines and design of its flagship boutique in Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris. The new store carries new collections and the most popular pieces from Longchamp’s portfolio, including handbags, luggage, and accessories for both women and men.

A new home might equate to new bags, but really, how does one improve on a classic?

Mr. Severin said that the brand has taken moves to constantly improve the bag, for example, releasing an all-leather Le Pliage four years ago. The leather versions still retain the features of the classic nylon model, being foldable and lightweight. Speaking about the bag’s design, he said: “That’s the beauty of it. It’s a bag that is talking to everybody.” Participating in the formal ribbon cutting ceremony for the new store were Mr. Severin, Ambassador of France to the Philippines Nicolas Galey, President of Stores Specialists, Inc. Anton Huang, Rustan Commercial Corp. member of the Board Maritess Tantoco Enriquez, and Rustan’s President Donnie Tantoco.

“We are honored to welcome Longchamp into a bigger and better space at Rustan’s Makati City. As a brand beloved not only by the Filipino shoppers but by the entire global community, Longchamp further brings prestige and is truly a great part of the Rustan’s portfolio of distinguished retail partners,” says Donnie Tantoco.

Longchamp also has boutiques at Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, and Greenbelt 5. — JLG