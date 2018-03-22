Lookout order out on Japanese businessman

By Dane Angelo M. Enerio

THE Department of Justice (DoJ) has issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) on Japanese billionaire and gambling mogul Kazuo Okada in connection with four counts of estafa and three counts of perjury filed against him by Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment, Inc., (TRLEI) which he led last year.

According to the memorandum dated Jan. 9 and issued on Thursday, March 22, Mr. Okada allegedly “misappropriated a huge amount of money from TRLEI while he was the Chairman of its Board of Directors.”

“Moreover, he allegedly made perjurious statements in a complaint he filed against TRLEI with the Regional Trial Court of Parañaque City,” it added.

TRLEI claimed Mr. Okada misappropriated up to $3 million from the company.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) was instructed to be on the lookout for Mr. Okada and to coordinate with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“Considering the gravity of the possible offenses he (Mr. Okada) might have committed, there is a strong possibility that he may attempt to place himself beyond the reach of the legal processes of the government by leaving the country,” said the memorandum signed by Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II.