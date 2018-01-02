LPA off Caraga

A LOW pressure area (LPA) was spotted early on Monday around 300 km east of Surigao City. “This weather system will bring cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao, particularly in the regions of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao,” read a subsequent advisory on Monday morning. The advisory also said a possible tropical depression is expected before landfall over the Caraga Region on Monday night at the earliest or by this morning.
