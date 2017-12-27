LTFRB orders suspension of Partas

THE LAND Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has ordered the preventive suspension of the franchise of bus operator Partas Transportation Co. following an accident in La Union involving a Partas bus and a jeepney, which killed 20 people. The regulatory agency will suspend for 30 days starting today, Dec. 27, one franchise with seven units of the Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte-Sampaloc, Manila route of the bus company, after the company failed to provide the required dash-cam footage from the bus in question. Partas has 29 franchises with 187 units total. The Partas bus bound for Laoag, Ilocos Norte, collided with a jeepney bound for Bauang in Agoo, La Union province, early on Christmas Day. Apart from the 20 people killed, 26 others were injured. LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lourdes A. Lizada told reporters the preventive suspension order “will be effective immediately upon receipt of Partas of the same. That is a 30-day preventive suspension order, when they will submit the dash-cam footage.” Ms. Lizada added: “The Board has noted the increasing number of accidents nationwide involving public utility buses (PUB) and jeepneys (PUJ). In light of the foregoing, the Board is warning all PUV (public utility vehicle) operators in the event of any accident involving your unit and if the initial finding would lead or prove that you are at fault, the Board will issue a preventive suspension order on your franchise.” An AB Liner passenger bus fell into a ravine in Tagkawayan, Quezon, early Tuesday morning, Dec. 26, injuring 12 people. A PUJ accident in Cotabato City killed four and injured 26 others, and a PUB (City Bus, Inc.) accident in Quezon City killed two. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo