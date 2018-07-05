LTFRB says it approved ₱1-jeepney fare hike, order yet to be issued

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved a P1 fare hike on public utility jeepneys (PUJ) in its board meeting Wednesday evening, July 4.

The LTFRB noted, however, the increase would not be implemented until it issues a written order.

“The Board has approved tonight a provisional fare increase of PhP1 peso for the first 4 Kilometers of PUJ plying NCR, Region 3, and Region 4 routes,” the LRFRB said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jeepney groups have filed a petition for a P2 fare hike to the LTFRB due to the rising price of fuel.

In May, Mr. Roberto “Ka Obet” Martin of Pangkalahatang Sanggunian Manila & Suburb Drivers Association Nationwide, Inc. (PASANG-MASDA) said during an LTFRB hearing the price of diesel has gone up almost P10 since January after the passage of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law. — Denise A. Valdez