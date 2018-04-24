Macandili wants to honor coach with another crown

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

HAVING developed a special bond with her coach Ramil De Jesus, graduating De La Salle University player Dawn Macandili wants to honor him with another University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) title just as she concludes her illustrious collegiate career.

Set to leave the Lady Spikers at the end of UAAP Season 80, libero Macandili credits much for the player she has become to Mr. De Jesus, who was already her mentor during her high school playing days.

Macandili, along with fellow graduating player Kim Kianna Dy, played for Mr. De Jesus at De La Salle Zobel in Alabang where they helped the team win three straight titles from Season 73 to 75.

Such success continued in the collegiate ranks where Batangas native Macandili not only became a big part of the championship runs of the Lady Spikers but also saw her development as a player grow tremendously under the guidance of Mr. De Jesus.

Now the 21-year-old player is highly recognized as one of the top liberos not only in the Philippines but also in the region, having had the chance to parade her skills as well in international competitions.

With La Salle back in the finals, Macandili, along with the other Lady Spikers, is determined to give Mr. De Jesus, among other things, another feather in his cap as a fitting tribute.

“This is our last playing year and we want our exit to be a good one. We are dedicating this campaign to our coach for without him we won’t be here. We don’t want to graduate with regrets,” said Macandili immediately after La Salle booked another finals slot, its 10th in a row, with a straight-sets win over the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs in their Final Four match on April 22.

Macandili was once again in her element in said game, winning player of the game honors with 23 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions as they bagged the 27-25, 25-22 and 25-11 victory.

While happy they are back in the finals where they have a chance to complete for La Salle another three-peat, the prized libero said they still have their work cut out for them and they have to continue to be on top of their game, especially against the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws who gave them a hard time during the eliminations.

“Now that we are back in the finals, we will double our efforts in training. We have to be mentally tough and show great heart as we compete. We are in the homestretch so we have to give our all,” Macandili said.

“They (Lady Tamaraws) will present a challenge. In the first and second round, we fought to five sets each time. But I still think we have the advantage as far as championship experience. And I trust my coaches and teammates and we will give our best,” she added.

In the finals, La Salle is gunning for a third straight title which it last accomplished from Season 73 to 75. It begins its best-of-three finals against FEU on Saturday, April 28, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles try to complete an overhaul of a twice-to-win disadvantage against higher-seeded FEU Tamaraws in a do-or-die match today at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

Ateneo forced the sudden death after defeating FEU on April 21 in the first game of their Final Four match, 18-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-23 and 15-9, with Blue Eagle Marck Espejo exploding for 55 points, 11 coming in the deciding fifth set.

The winner of today’s match takes the NU Bulldogs in the finals.