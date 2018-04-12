Magnaye-Morada captures Prima Open grand slam title

PETER Gabriel Magnaye and Alvin Morada scored their third straight men’s doubles title in the 11th Prima Pasta Badminton Championship recently while women’s counterpart Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo and Thea Marie Pomar captured also their third consecutive crown at the Powersmash badminton court in Makati City.

Magnaye and Morada crushed Christian Bernardo and Paul John Pantig, 24-19, 19-21, 21-9, to take home the men’s doubles open title of the annual competition sanctioned by the Philippine Badminton Association and affiliated with the Philippine National Ranking System.

Leonardo and Pomar blasted fellow national players Airah Mae Nicole Albo and Sarah Joy Barredo, 24-22, 21-15, to win the women’s open crown of the tournament participated by hundreds doubles participants in different levels.

Allem Palmares and Gregg Paz, meanwhile, bested Bernardo and Pantig, 21-18, 21-19, to win the men’s doubles A crown while Andrei Babad and Michael Adrian Clemente beat Joffre Arollado and Emilio Mangubat, 21-9, 11-5 retired to take home the men’s doubles B crown.

The other men’s doubles champions in different categories were Rafael Dionisio and Nepthali Pineda (C); Vetrimar Concepcion and Johan Art Rivas (D); Jon Barrizo and Jeff Monton (E); Jay Luna and Ryan Marfa (F); Teody Bautista and Richard Joshua (G).